Poll: Which Country Artist Got You Through 2020?

I'm sure I can speak for some of us by saying that Jack, Jose and Jim helped us get through 2020, but what about a particular country artist?

For me, it was for sure Kenny Chesney. There is something about his music and his voice that put me at ease when I hear it. Earlier this year, when he put out "Here and Now," it really spoke to me and made me stop being on my phone so dang much. Then when "Happy Does" came out it reminded me to stay being that person who always looks at life as having the glass half full, as opposed to having the glass half empty.

We all have that one country artist who helped us make it through this dumpster fire of a year, better known as 2020, who's yours?