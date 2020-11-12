Whiskey Trees as Christmas Trees Are All the Rage Right Now

Okay, that title may have over-hyped it just a bit, but if you're looking to spice up your Christmas decorations right now. You can certainly do so with a 'Whiskey Tree', which also happens to seem like the most 2020 thing ever.

Jameson Whiskey is come up with the innovative idea for your Christmas tree. Instead of using an actual tree, make your tree out of a bunch of green liquor bottles made into a pyramid. It's literally exactly what it sounds like.

As stated in the tweet above, if you follow the link, you can register to win one. I have to admit, that actually looks really cool. I'm pretty jealous.

Of course, you could always just make your own, but that would also amount to a lot of empty Jameson Whiskey bottle and I don't know that we could recommend attempting to gather that many empty Jameson bottles between now and Christmas. That's a disturbing thought.

However, if you don't win one from Jameson and maybe you're just wanting to keep things for decorating on a small scale, but still stay festive, you could always build your tree with green beer bottles, which is doable. Just use some Heineken, Dos Equis, Rolling Rock, Stella Artois, Beck's, Grolsch, Peroni, etc. to build your mini Christmas tree (yes, I'm aware I know too many beers that come in green bottles off hand).

But all the same, there's a new idea on how to decorate for this Christmas in 2020. And of years, there's really no wrong way to do it this year. Drink responsibly and enjoy the holiday season!