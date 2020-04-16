The White House has selected Wyoming's congressional delegation to serve on President Donald Trump's task force to reopen the economy after the social distancing measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic have closed thousands of businesses and put millions of Americans out of work.

Republican U.S. Sens. Mike Enzi and John Barrasso and U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, released the following statements about their appointments:

Enzi said he looks forward to working with his colleagues and the Trump administration to look at when and how the economy can be restarted.

“This virus has closed businesses, which in turn lay off employees," Enzi said.

"It has closed schools," he said. "It has changed every aspect of our daily lives – and it has left people isolated. Getting our economy back on track will be critical, but it is important that sacrifices we have already made are not in vain.”

Barrasso said Americans have made incredible sacrifices to get to the point where discussions can begin to reopen the country.

"I see that unity every day in Wyoming,” Barrasso said.

“The president has asked me -- and I have agreed -- to serve on the task force to reopen America," he said. "I have talked with my Senate colleagues and will continue to convey their views from across the country as we get ready to reopen. I have every confidence we will get this right.”

Cheney said she was honored to be on the task force.

“There is much at stake as we work to defeat the virus and restore our economy.," Cheney said.

"Expanded testing, access to personal protective equipment, and accelerated research and development of therapeutics and vaccines will be key elements in getting America working again," she said. "I am confident we will defeat the virus and restore our economy if we work together, across party lines, and I am pleased this is a bipartisan task force. Americans have overcome every challenge we have faced, and we will overcome this one.”

