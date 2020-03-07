Who Is Brett Kissel? 5 Things to Know

Canada native Brett Kissel introduced himself to a U.S. fanbase with his 2020 studio album, Now or Never, after establishing himself as one of his home country's most exciting rising artists. He's already building momentum on this side of the border, garnering new fans through his opening engagements for superstars such as Brad Paisley and Garth Brooks.

On his latest album, Kissel worked hard to show fans both sides of his musical identity: Not only is he a strong traditionalist with a deep love of classic and '90s country, but he also embraces the genre's more modern elements, with pop-inflected earworms including his new single, "She Drives Me Crazy."

During a recent conversation with The Boot, the singer explained that the title of Now or Never speaks to current-day country listeners, embodying a sentiment of living in the moment that's part of not only his personal story, but also his generation's outlook.

"Crossing things off a bucket list. Traveling more. Doing more things," the singer rattled off. "I'm really happy that that's part of the culture right now. I wanted to name the album that as a little bit of ear candy for something that really speaks to our generation."

Read on to learn more about the up-and-coming artist, who was named one of The Boot's 2020 Artists to Watch.