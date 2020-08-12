Who Is Already in the Country Music Hall of Fame?

The Country Music Hall of Fame has been a beloved and highly revered institution in the country music world since its establishment in 1961. Each year, the CMA votes in a new batch of legendary greats who have helped shape the face of the genre.

Since 2009, the organization has inducted artists based on a three-category system: Modern Era artists, who are eligible for induction 20 years after achieving national fame, while the Veterans Era stars qualify for eligibility 45 years after their name has earned national prominence. Both categories induct only one artist per year. The Non-Performer, Songwriter and Recording and/or Touring Musician rotate, with an inductee in one of the three categories revolving every year in a three-year cycle.

From Patsy Cline to modern-day stars including George Strait and Garth Brooks, many of country music's most respected names hold a place in the hallowed institution.

Hank Williams, Jr., Marty Stuart and songwriter Dean Dillon are the Country Music Hall of Fame's Class of 2020. The three selections for this year will be inducted at a ceremony to be announced, since the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will have an impact on the traditional Medallion Ceremony.

