Who Is The University Of Wyoming Athlete Of The Decade? [POLL]

It's been a great decade for the University of Wyoming sports fans, thanks in part to three athletes who led the Cowboys back to national prominence. Josh Allen took the Pokes football program to the Mountain West Championship Game, Larry Nance, Jr. brought the basketball team back to the NCAA Tournament, and Bryce Meredith wrestled his way to the National Finals twice.

When Allen arrived in Laramie, Wyoming had won six games in the previous two seasons. Along with future pros Brian Hill, Jacob Hollister, Tanner Gentry, Chase Roullier, Marcus Epps, Carl Granderson, and Andrew Wingard, Allen and Cowboys advanced to the Mountain West Conference Championship in 2016, earning a birth in the Poinsettia Bowl. An 8-5 season followed in 2017 along with a victory in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. In 2018, the strong-armed quarterback became the highest NFL Draft Pick in school history, going to the Buffalo Bills with the 7th overall selection.

On the hardwood, Former Cowboys coach Larry Shyatt returned to Wyoming after back-to-back losing seasons in 2011 and immediately turned the program around. Behind future NBA first-round-pick Larry Nance, Jr., the Pokes advanced to the College Basketball Invitation Tournament in 2012, 2013, and 2014, before winning the Mountain West Conference Tournament in 2015 and sending the Cowboys back the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 13 years.

Along with coach Mark Branch, Cheyenne native Bryce Meredith helped put Wyoming wrestling back on the map. The four-time high school state champion at Central transferred back home after wrestling for North Carolina State as a freshman. During his three seasons as a Cowboy, Meredith won 86% of his matches, compiling a record of 93-15, and finishing his career as a three-time All-American and two-time NCAA runner-up.

