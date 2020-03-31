Who Were the Top Soccer Championship Teams of the 2010s? [POLLS]

The high school soccer season would be in full swing across Wyoming if not for the coronavirus pandemic.

WyoPreps realizes it's a tough time to not be playing a sport you love, so we've decided to start a soccer conversation and are curious as to what you think.

In a "just for fun" poll of fans, WyoPreps wants to know which teams you think were the top champions during the past decade of 4A and 3A boys and girls soccer?

Some of these might be very tough to decide upon because only a few schools won over the last 10 seasons. For example, there are only three schools that won a title in Class 3A girls' soccer. The poll will be open for a couple of days.

Cast your vote and let the debate begin...