Season 18 of American Idol went from 20 finalists to 10 before the judges used a save to make it 11. Did your favorite make it through? Here's who's left during the 2020 season of the singing reality show.

Grace Leer's cover of "Cry" by Faith Hill was good enough to score her a spot in the Top 10, and she encored with "Over the Rainbow" in an attempt to land enough votes to get her to the Top 7 next week. Makayla Phillips showed some interest in country music, too. The teenager performed an Ariana Grande song last week, but pivoted to Miranda Lambert's "The House That Built Me" after learning the judges had saved her. Will America be on her side this week, as well?

Below is an updated list of which finalists are still surviving on Season 18 of American Idol on ABC. Early favorites like Kimmy Gabriela and Nick Merico were eliminated early, and instead of dropping one by one, the show is eliminating singers in groups.

The next episode of American Idol is Sunday (May 10) at 8PM ET on ABC.