Who’s Right? Punxsutawney Phil Or Wyoming’s Lander Lil?

Punxsutawney Phil declared that early spring “is a certainty.” You sure about that Phil? Because while you were saying that, Wyomingites were making ready for another major winter storm.

So far this winter has been long stretches of snow and ice - and don't get me started on the wind.

Meanwhile in Lander Wyoming they have Lander Lil, the little prairie dog. Lander Lil has been calling it since 1984.

We are not sure who has the most accurate record in predicting a longer or shorter winter. But this year they are going head to head. Lets see who wins.