WHP: Driver in Deadly Riverton-Area Crash May Have Fallen Asleep

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating driver fatigue in a crash early Saturday morning that left a man dead near Riverton.

According to a preliminary report, 23-year-old Ricardo Ramos was driving southbound at roughly 2:40 a.m. Saturday on Wyoming Highway 135 in a Ford Excursion when he possibly fell asleep and drove off the road.

The vehicle left the road for roughly 350 feet before Ramous overcorrected. That caused the vehicle to enter a broadside skid.

The Excursion left the roadway where it tipped and rolled.