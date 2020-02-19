WHP: Man Driving Wrong Way In I-25 Chase Near Casper Had .23 BAC

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a man arrested following a chase into traffic on Interstate 25 near Casper Monday night had a blood alcohol concentration nearly three times the legal limit to drive in Wyoming.

According to paperwork filed in the case, state troopers arrested Jason Haught on recommended charges of third offense DUI, driving under suspension, reckless driving, eluding and no seat belt.

On Monday, troopers responded to a report of a vehicle traveling north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 near Casper.

A short time later, troopers stopped Haught. As a trooper approached Haught's vehicle, Haught allegedly drove off

With their emergency lights and sirens on, troopers followed Haught for 12 miles the wrong way on Interstate 25. At some point, the troopers decided to use a tactical vehicle maneuve, bringing Haughts' vehicle to a stop.

Haught was subsequently removed from the vehicle and handcuffed.

Following the chase, emergency medical crews arrived at the scene. Haught was placed in a gurney and given a breathalyzer, which allegedly yielded a .23 percent BAC. The legal limit to drive in Wyoming is .08 percent.