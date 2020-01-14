WHP Releases Video to Remind Drivers to Slow Down, Move Over

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has released video from a trooper's in-car camera to remind drivers to slow down in poor weather conditions and move over for emergency vehicles.

The video shows a driver on U.S. Highway 287 south of Laramie lose control of their vehicle and nearly hit a patrol car. Luckily, the troopers in the car were able to avoid injury.

"Motorists just have to be aware that the roadways can change rapidly from dry roads to slippery roads and they need to plan accordingly," said Sgt. Jeremy Beck.

"Ultimately it comes down to you to make sure that you're driving at a slow enough speed that you can maintain control of your vehicle," Beck added.

