WHP: Vehicle Was Stopped In Roadway Before I-80 Pileup

A major crash on Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne involving 27 vehicles, including 23 commercial trucks, was triggered when vehicle, stopped during a traffic stop, was rear-ended.

According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol press release, a state trooper stopped to check on a commercial truck stopped in the roadway. As the trooper was speaking with the driver, another vehicle ran into the back of the stopped commercial truck.

Several other drivers lost control.

Everyone who was hurt in the crash was transported to Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie.

The interstate remains closed as troopers continue to investigate the crash.