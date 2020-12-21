‘The Mandalorian’ Finale: Why Gideon Wanted Baby Yoda

The following post contains SPOILERS for Chapter 16 of The Mandalorian.

The end of The Mandalorian Season 2 saw Mando rescue Baby Yoda from the clutches of Moff Gideon. But before he was captured, Gideon said he already got what he wanted from Grogu. Then everyone gets sidetracked with Luke Skywalker butting in and taking Baby Yoda to train him in the ways of the Jedi.

But what was Moff Gideon’s plan for Baby Yoda? All he says it that he will “bring order back to the galaxy.” How’s some Grogu blood going to do that? In the latest video from the ScreenCrush video team, we explore the potential reasons, drawing on details from The Rise of Skywalker movie as well as its novelization, to explain why Grogu’s blood might be so important to the future of the Empire. It all involves the late Emperor Palpatine, midi-chlorians, and a big old attack of the clones.

Watch the video right here:

If you liked our latest video on Moff Gideon’s master plan for Grogu’s blood, check out some of our other videos below, including all the Easter eggs and secrets in the season finale of The Mandalorian, our look at the ending of Season 2 and what it means for Season 3, and our theories of how Grogu survived the end of the Jedi Order and the destruction of the Jedi Temple. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. You can watch the entire second season of The Mandalorian on Disney+.

Gallery — Our Favorite Rise of Skywalker Easter Eggs:

j