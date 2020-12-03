Why Is The Lamp A Leg Anyways?

This is a question that I'm sure, tons of scholars across America have debated since the 1980s when the Christmas Classic, "A Christmas Story" hit theaters and TNT/TBS in 24 hour marathons. There is no discussion on this film being a Christmas staple, because it is. But, what about that Leg Lamp? Why did Ralphie's Dad win a leg lamp?

This video explains it pretty well, so check it out.

It's a crummy commercial!? Yeah. Well, spoiler if you didn't feel like watching the video and wanted to know. They basically based the newspaper the Old Man reads off a real newspaper and the sponsor of the crossword that he turns in, was sponsored by a drink company. And, you guessed it, the logo for the company was a leg lamp. So, yes, he won a crummy commercial.

This may have made my holiday for 2020, honestly. I mean, yeah, it's a little sad that Ralphie's Dad just won a leg lamp, but, it's pretty cool to learn the lore behind it now. I'm glad the guy on YouTube did the research for me and answered the question. Now I can go on to ponder other wonders in the world that don't revolve around the soft glow of electric sex gleaming in the window. We can go back to shooting our eye out.

What do you think? Are you disappointed that the leg lamp was basically some swag from a company? Or would you proudly put that swag in your window?