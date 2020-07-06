Why ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Is Smarter Than You Think

It’s time for a very different kind of video that ScreenCrush usually brings you. This one is all about Spider-Man: Far From Home and the power of belief — not just in this movie, but in all superhero movies, from The Dark Knight to Superman, from Superman Returns to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2. And this new video from ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey explores how belief systems impact our viewing of superhero movies, and why they are so important to the Mysterio character, played in Far From Home by Jake Gyllenhaal. It’s also important for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man — who needs to learn to believe in himself, so that he can become a superhero worthy of Tony Stark’s legacy.

