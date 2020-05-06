WIC Helping Mothers and Children During COVID-19 Pandemic

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is reminding residents about the continuing, important benefits available for many families through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WIC is a federal and state government program that provides nutritious foods and education, breastfeeding support, and healthcare referrals for income-eligible women who are pregnant or postpartum, infants, and children up to age 5.

Melissa Stehwien, WIC program manager with WDH, has said all of the program’s Wyoming locations are currently issuing benefits to new and existing participants and have made accommodations to follow social distancing guidelines and public health orders.

She stated, “We are providing curbside benefits at the majority of our locations, which keeps visits to 5-10 minutes. Screenings are also being done over the phone prior to the visit. We are able to temporarily postpone gathering certain measures such as height, weight, and hemoglobin checks.”

WIC clinics are located throughout the state and can be found by using the “Clinic Locator” online at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/wic/ or by calling 1-888-996-9378 to be routed to a local clinic.

For more information about COVID-19 and Wyoming, follow the link here.