Wide Variety of Taquitos Just Got Recalled For Foreign Substances

If you have taquitos in your freezer, it's time to check the labels as there's been a wide recall announced by the FDA of a wide variety of these products due to a reported foreign substance present in the ingredients.

The official recall by the FDA listed all of the brands that you need to check to see if it's made the list. They report that the producer reported that they may be contaminated with hard plastic which is a choking hazard and can damage teeth and gums. Here's what they have indicated you need to check for.

19.2-oz. carton containing 16 pieces labeled as “Great Value Flour Chicken Taquitos Tortillas Stuffed with All White Chicken Meat & Monterey Jack Cheese” with a best if used by date of “11 JUL 2021” and “P5590” printed on the side panel.

20-oz carton containing 20 pieces labeled as “CASA MAMITA BEEF TAQUITOS ROLLED IN CORN TORTILLAS” with a best by date of “26 JUN 2021” and “EST 5590” printed on the side panel.

22.5-oz carton containing 15 pieces labeled as “CASA MAMITA CHICKEN AND CHEESE TAQUITOS ROLLED IN FLOUR TORTILLAS” with a best by date of “26 JUN 2021” and “P5590” printed on the side panel

15-oz. carton containing 15 taquitos labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ TAQUITOS CHICKEN AND CHEESE POLLO Y QUESO IN FLOUR TORTILLAS” with a best by date of “08 JUL 2021” or “18 JUL 2021,” and “P5590” printed on the side panel.

20-oz. carton containing 20 taquitos labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ TAQUITOS BEEF CARNE DE RES IN CORN TORTILLAS” with a best by date of “08 JUL 2021” and “EST 5590” printed on the side panel.

22.5-oz carton containing 15 taquitos labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ TAQUITOS CHICKEN AND CHEESE POLLO Y QUESO IN FLOUR TORTILLAS” with a best by date of “09 JUL 2021,” “14 JUL 2021” or “17 JUL 2021” and “P5590” printed on the side panel.

55.5-oz carton containing 37 taquitos labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ VALUE PACK TAQUITOS CHICKEN AND CHEESE POLLO Y QUESO IN FLOUR TORTILLAS” with a best if used by date of “15 JUL 2021” and “P5590” printed on the side panel.

60-oz. carton containing 60 taquitos labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ TAQUITOS BEEF CARNE DE RES IN CORN TORTILLAS” with a best if used by date of “9 JUL 2021” or “10 JUL 2021,” and “EST 5590” printed on the side panel.

5-oz. individual plastic bag containing “JOSÉ OLÉ CHIMICHANGAS LOADED BEEF NACHO” with a best by date of “15 JUL 2021” and “EST. 17417” printed on the label.

These products were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Be sure to check the FDA website for full details on this recall and any further updates.