Wild New Drone Video Zooms You Up and Over Pathfinder Dam

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to zoom up and over Pathfinder Dam, wonder no more. A wild new drone video shows you what that's like.

Our drone buddy Anthony Stengel is at it again. Check out what he just captured near Pathfinder Dam and Alcova Lake.

I laughed out loud at Anthony's recommendation to screech like an eagle while watching the video to enhance your experience. Classic.

Anthony's drone flying made me feel like my eyelids were gonna hit the railing on the dam. Wow.

This video is proof that you can abide by all the social distancing guidelines and still get out and experience our gorgeous Wyoming landscapes like the one near Pathfinder and Alcova. If you have a drone like Anthony, that just adds to the fun.