Wild Video Shows UFO Going 1,000 mph Over Vegas

Something's been spotted in the skies over Vegas and it isn't Santa Claus. There's a video showing a UFO that some are estimating was traveling over 1,000 mph.

This video taken just a few days ago on December 19 has become so well-known it's even been shared on Drudge. It originated from the UFO's Over Vegas YouTube channel. The Daily Star also shared this story.

The guy who captured the video obviously knows what he's doing when it comes to documenting unknown vehicles in the sky. He even did a screen by screen breakdown of the video seen above.