UPDATE: Medicine Bow’s ‘Mullen Fire’ Grows to Over 2000 Acres

UPDATE 8:51 PM Friday, September 18

The "Mullen Fire" burning in Medicine Bow National Forest had grown to about 2,000 acres, and officials say it is "growing fast." The Keystone area has been added to the evacuation list. Helicopters are reported to be working the fire. All public, including campers & hunters, should leave the area.



The fire is aligning with slope/wind/fuels & moving mainly east, NE, & SE according to officials. They add that there are minimal natural fuel breaks most directions the fire is growing and it could cross the wilderness boundary in the Cottonwood Creek drainage tonight.

MORE:

It is named the "Mullen Fire" and it is now burning in Medicine Bow National Forest, in the Savage Run Wilderness area about 50 miles west of Laramie, Wyoming. Forest Service staff, Wyoming Game and Fish, and Albany/Carbon Counties are evacuating people from the fire area, according to officials.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says that there is, "[h]igh probability for fire growth in this area today and Saturday with Red Flag Warning today and Fire Weather Watch for Saturday. Campers and other outdoor enthusiasts should leave the area as this is rugged terrain with plenty of available fuels to burn."

The fire grew overnight (Thursday into Friday, September 18) and as of Friday afternoon stood at 644 acres in size. and growing.

Officials are advising that all people, including campers and hunters, should leave the area. The Rambler and Rob Roy camping areas have been evacuated. Federal fire monitoring agencies say that "[g]round crews are focusing on point protection at the A Bar A Ranch to the west and assessment of Rambler private property to the east." The possibility of weather favorable to fire growth is high this weekend.

The fire was first reported Thursday. The cause of the fire is unknown.