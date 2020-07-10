Wildfire Burning Near Wheatland 40% Contained

A wildfire burning in the Sybille Canyon area Wheatland has so far burned 290 acres.

The Clemons fire is 40% contained, according to the government website, InciWeb.

According to InciWeb, the fire started Wednesday afternoon. It's burning in grass, sage and scattered timber.

Currently, there are four helitack, eight engines, one hotshot crew and one hand crew assigned to the fire for a total of 110 personnel.

Planned operations include mopping up and holding the fire within a perimeter. A red flag warning is in effect for Friday with a break in the weather expected Saturday. However, there is a potential for more red flag conditions on Sunday.