Wildfire Smoke Prompts Air Quality Alert for Cheyenne, SE Wyoming

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for southeastern Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie until noon on Sunday (September 27). Smoke from the Mullen Fire in Medicine Bow National Forest in Wyoming and the Cameron Peak Fire in northern Colorado has filtered into the area Saturday.

Heavy smoke from local wildfires in Colorado and Wyoming plus the west coast may cause health effects to sensitive groups...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time

MORE: Mullen Fire Closes Highways and Prompts More Evacuations Saturday

Air Quality Alert

WYZ106-110-114>119-261800- Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County- North Snowy Range Foothills-Snowy Range-Laramie Valley- South Laramie Range-South Laramie Range Foothills- Central Laramie County-East Laramie County- Including the cities of Bordeaux, Arlington, Elk Mountain, Centennial, Albany, Bosler, Laramie, Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo, Whitaker, Federal, Horse Creek, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs 1203 PM MDT Fri Sep 25 2020 ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT SUNDAY... The following message is transmitted in collaboration with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the Wyoming Department of Health. WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Eastern Carbon County, Laramie County and southern half of Albany County. WHEN...Now through Noon MDT Sunday IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from local wildfires in Colorado and Wyoming plus the west coast may cause health effects to sensitive groups. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effect. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/