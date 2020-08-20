Wildfires Make for Smokey and Hazy Day in Wyoming Thursday

Wildfires burning across the western United States, including in California, Wyoming, and Colorado are blanketing parts of Wyoming in a smokey haze.

Those of you that may be sensitive to lower potential air quality may notice it more so than others," The Cheyenne office of the National Weather Service said.



As of 11:00 AM Thursday, there were three wildfires burning in Wyoming. Four major fires are active in Colorado, including one west of Fort Collins.

The National Weather Service adds, "Look to the west during the sunset this evening, as the particles may cause the colors to stick out a bit more than usual."

MORE: