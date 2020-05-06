Wildlife Officials Rescue Bear from Tree in Fort Collins

The bears are waking up and one in particular found a tree he liked in a Fort Collins neighborhood.

In a tweet on May 5, 2020 Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted a video of wildlife officers rescuing a bear from a unspecified neighborhood tree in Fort Collins. The bear had to be tranquilized before he could be taken down from the tree. In the video you can see the bear, clearly sedated, as the wildlife officer tries to free the bear.

For weeks now, bear sightings have been increasing across the front range. Just yesterday (May 5) we reported about a black bear collapsing a couples tent who was out camping. A few weeks ago, a bear was seen near a home in Castle Rock.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife are reminding you to be more "bear aware" by checking out tips on how to live with bears HERE.

Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife Twitter