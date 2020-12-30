Will Wyoming Ring In 2021 With Champagne?

Oh Champagne, how most like to consume you, but not spell you properly. Aside from proper spelling, do you think most Wyomingites will ring in 2021 with a glass of champagne? The website Zippia did some research and discovered which states like Champagne in the country. I mean, at this point, drink all the champagne, eat black eye peas, whatever thing we normally do, because we were off last New Years.

Here's how they figured it out.

We used Google Trends’ data to determine which states are searching for champagne and champagne related searches (such as “champagne near me” and “champagne recipes”). We looked at a year of searches, giving every chance the opportunity to show their champagne love.

Alright, let's take a look around the Cowboy State and figure out who is a fan of the bubbly. While I would think they would choose craft beer, our noisy neighbors to the south ranked in at #14, you won't find many in Idaho drinking some Dom as they came in at #46, Nebraska likes it even less coming in at #49 and Montana ranks in at #31.

What about the Cowboy State? I'm going out on a limb here and thinking we're more of a beer and whiskey crowd here, and it shows in this research as Wyoming ranks in at #47.

What do you think? Do you think Wyomingites like the bubbly more than what we're showing by our searches?