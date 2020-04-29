Happy Birthday, Willie Nelson! But don't take it from us. Nearly two dozen country stars gathered to wish the country legend a happy birthday. See special messages from Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne, Kelsea Ballerini, Charles Kelley and more.

Cole Swindell, a Thousand Horses, Clay Walker and Dustin Lynch are a few more who were eager to wish Nelson a Happy Birthday. The "Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain" singer was born on April 29, 1933. His country music career began after a short stint in the military and some time as a radio deejay. First, he was a burgeoning songwriter, but beginning with "Willingly" in 1962, Nelson became a hit recording artist, as well.

Lynch and Mickey Guyton were sure to thank Nelson for all he has done for country musicians. Rhett and Swindell say meeting the legend tops their bucket lists. Kelley and Jana Kramer refer to Nelson's favorite habit — you know the one. In all, 18 country hitmakers took time to offer well-wishes for a country music original in his seventh decade of recording and touring.

See Pictures of Willie Nelson Through the Years