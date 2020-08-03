Wilson’s Hailey Hardeman Commits to UW for Rodeo

Wilson's Hailey Hardeman will continue her rodeo career at the University of Wyoming in Laramie following an appearance at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma last month. Hardeman competed in the breakaway roping event at the National finals and her time of 2.78 on the first go-round put her in 12th place in the average. She had a no-time in the 2nd round and finished in 68th overall in the event. Hardeman came into the National Finals 3rd in the state in breakaway and 5th in the pole bending.

Hardeman also played on the Jackson girls basketball team and averaged 9 points and 2 rebounds per game in her senior season and 6 points and 2 boards per game in her junior year.

