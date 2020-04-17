Win Free Beer if You Had to Postpone Your Wedding Due to COVID-19

I cannot imagine what 2020 brides must be going through right now. In the middle of planning my own wedding, I know the amount of time, effort, and money that goes into the big day. My wedding isn’t until next summer, but my heart goes out to all the couples who have had to make some tough choices in the last month due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Between moving the date, holding the ceremony without loved ones present, or postponing indefinitely, there is no question that this is all so overwhelming for you.

While it can’t magically cure the virus, or make wedding planning/re-planning any easier, Busch’s latest sweepstakes aims to give some couples an early wedding gift. Because Busch knows that your love is still worth celebrating. Couples that have had to change wedding plans due to COVID-19 are now eligible to win a year’s supply of Busch beer.

Here’s how to enter:

Post a photo of you and your fiancé/fiancée on social media between now and Friday, May 1. In the caption, let Busch know how you’re still celebrating your nuptials Include the hashtags #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes

250 couples will receive the “Busch Wedding Gift” of free beer for one year. To have and to hold a beer can in your hand is the next best thing, right?