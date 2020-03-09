Win Your Way to ‘Live in the Vineyard Goes Country’

You'll be bragging about this experience for years. We want to send you to Live In The Vineyard Goes Country brought to you by Big O Tires in Cheyenne and CMT.

We'll fly you to California where you'll see intimate and exclusive performances from some of country’s hottest artists in the most beautiful vineyards Napa Valley has to offer. We'll even throw in $500 spending cash so you can bring back some souvenirs for your friends and a nice bottle of wine. You can’t buy this once in a lifetime experience, But you can win it with the Cowboy Country app!

Be on the lookout for the Vineyard Code Alerts on the 106.3 Cowboy Country App weekdays between now and March 20. When you get the code use the app to quickly and easily enter them HERE. The more code words you enter, the more chances you have to win!

Live in the Vineyard Goes Country is an Incredible experience of wine, food and superstar music. Featuring intimate acoustic performances by Carly Pearce Gabby Barrett, and award-winning country superstar Brett Eldredge.



