Wind, Rain, Snow, Small Hail Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says wind, rain, snow and possibly even hail are all possible in southeast Wyoming over the next couple of days.

The agency posted this state on its website on Thursday:

''A lot going on over the next 24-36 hours! Gusty winds in excess of 50 MPH will remain possible in the wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming through mid-morning, with gusts 35+ MPH expected for much of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle through the day. Use caution if driving light/high profile vehicles including camping and tractor trailers! Showers and thunderstorms will become quite numerous across the region today and tonight. A few storms may even produce some small hail this afternoon. In the mountains, snow will be increasing in intensity through the day and will persist through Friday with accumulations up to around 1 foot above 10,000 feet. Lower elevations west of I-25 will see rain change to snow tonight through early Friday. Some minor accumulations are possible across Carbon/Albany counties and the I-80 Summit."