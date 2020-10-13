Wind Watches/Warnings For SE Wyoming, 80 mph Winds Possible

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming today.

The agency posted this statement on its website on Tuesday:

''High Wind Watches and Warnings are in effect for much of Southeast Wyoming and portions of the Nebraska Panhandle starting later today through Wednesday afternoon for the wind prone areas and continuing across the adjacent high plains. Western areas in Carbon County will see the winds pick up the earliest starting later today, and then the high winds will begin to ramp up for the remaining areas tonight. Wind gusts of 60 to 70 MPH are likely with the possibility of higher wind gusts upwards of 80mph in the wind prone areas for areas currently in the High Wind Warning. Areas in the High Wind Watch could see gusts up to 60MPH. Anyone traveling along I-80 between Cheyenne and Rawlins later today through Wednesday should use caution as strong crosswinds could create hazardous travel conditions. Use caution if traveling, especially if driving light/high profile vehicles or towing a trailer."

MORE: