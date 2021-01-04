Winds And Blowing Snow Expected In Southeast Wyoming This Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning people to expect windy conditions and blowing snow in southeast Wyoming this week, making for less than ideal travel conditions.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''The progressive pattern continues with periods of snow showers and windy conditions expected through the end of the week. The next impactful day looks to be Tuesday as a quick-moving upper level disturbance passes through the High Plains and adjacent High Terrain. Winds will couple with light snow showers across most of southeast Wyoming with a rain/snow mix likely for the Panhandle. May need another round of wind highlights Tuesday, however, with snow showers in the forecast, the concern will be for areas of blowing snow, reduced visibilities and slick road conditions. While the rest of the week remains breezy, we may get a lull in the strongest winds for a few days. Otherwise, snow showers impact the region once more late this week. For more information: weather.gov/cheyenne."

