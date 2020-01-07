Winter Coats and Jackets for the Season
As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.
Whether you're in need of a new winter coat or you just love winter fashion, I have a list of jackets and coats that'll hit the spot!
MOERDENG Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket
This jacket is PINK! It also comes in other colors if pink isn't your thing. Plus, it's water-repellant, windproof and retains heat great!
Buy it: https://amzn.to/39LaeNZ
Tanming Men's Winter Warm Faux Fur Lined Coat with Detachable Hood
The faux fur-lined hood is very cozy and this coat also comes in quite a few colors!
Buy it: https://amzn.to/2Queg5O
MOERDENG Men's Waterproof Ski Jacket
This is the men's version of the first jacket on the list. It comes in multiple colors and is also water-repellant, windproof and is super warm!
Buy it: https://amzn.to/2FmuqI1
The North Face Men's Resolve Jacket
This jacket features a durable water-repellent finish that helps keep you dry when it's raining. Not to mention the array of vibrant colors it comes in!
Buy it: https://amzn.to/2N1kN5P
Columbia Women’s Peak to Park Mid Insulated Winter Jacket
This is my favorite coat on the list. I think it looks so comfy and cozy and fashionable. It doesn't hurt that it's well insulated and water-repellant!
Buy it: https://amzn.to/35ssnwG
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
This is an Amazon bestseller and it's easy to see why. It's insulated with duck down feathers, is wind-resistant and comes in a nice range of neutral tones so it's easy to mix into your existing wardrobe.
Buy it: https://amzn.to/2ZUvVXn