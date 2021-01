3:09 A.M. UPDATE: Interstate 80 is open to all traffic in both directions.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Winter conditions have forced the closure of Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

As of late Wednesday night, the estimated reopening time was unknown.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road closures.