Winter Gear to Keep Your Pets Cozy

As a Walmart affiliate partner, we earn a small commission on qualifying purchases.

It's cold out there and the pets need clothes! You love to dress them up anyway, so this is the perfect excuse to bundle them up without giving in to their judgy puppy-dog eyes.

Walmart

Outward Hound Telluride All Weather Thinsulate Warm Two-Layered Coat in Green

It might be cold and wet, but your pet still has to get out and get those legs moving. this coat has a great fit for active pups and the reflective coating makes it easy to spot them even in the dark.

Buy it

Walmart

Blue Waterproof Warm Winter Pet Coat

A lot of pet coats don't cover their back legs, and that's why this winter jacket is extra warm and cozy. It provides more coverage against rain, snow, wind and the cold without causing discomfort.

Walmart

FurHaven Orthopedic Round Faux Sheepskin Snuggery Burrow Bed for Dogs & Cats

Does your fur baby love to snuggle under the covers? Get them a bed that lets them burrow in nice and snug. The thick mattress, made from a solid piece of orthopedic foam, promotes your pet's ideal posture and joint health. It's easy to clean too because the cover is zippered and removable.

Buy it

Walmart

Petacc Dog Boots Waterproof Dog Shoes

Don't forget those paws! These are great for rain, snow, hot pavement, indoor, outdoor - you name it and they're a good fit. It doesn't hurt that dogs in boots are super cute too.

Buy it

Walmart

Blue Striped Genius Pet Sweater

They might do dumb stuff sometimes, but you know your pet's got a big brain in there somewhere. The Genius Sweater is a little more relaxed than the heavy-duty coats, so it works well for animals that get chilly easily but don't need a full-on parka when hanging out around the house.

Buy it