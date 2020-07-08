‘Winter Soldier’ Vs. ‘Iron Man 2’: Why One Worked and One Didn’t

The first sequel to Iron Man and the first sequel to Captain America are so similar. They both feature heroes butting up against government officials, massive conspiracies, and agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. They both get into complicated, flirtatious relationships with Black Widow. They both spar with Nick Fury. And each hero even changes into a new costume to reflect their changing personalities.

And yet Captain America: The Winter Soldier is one of the most beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, and Iron Man 2 is ... well, not. The newest video from ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey tries to pin down why two very comparable movies resulted in such different outcomes. He ultimately finds there’s one scene that explains why Captain America: The Winter Soldier worked and Iron Man 2 didn’t. Watch his findings below:

