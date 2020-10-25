Winter Storm Closes Hundreds of Miles of Wyoming Highways

A winter storm that moved across the Cowboy State late Saturday into Sunday has forced the closure of hundreds of miles of Wyoming's highways.

Interstate 80 is under a rolling closure from Rock Springs to just west of Cheyenne. The closure was issued at 9 a.m. and was expected to last 15 to 17 hours.

Additionally, the westbound lane is closed from Pine Bluffs to the Archer interchange.

Interstate 25 is closed northbound from Cheyenne to Whitaker road. It's not known when that stretch of highway will open.

As of 1:50 p.m. Sunday, non-interstate road closures include: