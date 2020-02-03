Winter Storm Closes I-25 North of Douglas To Montana Line

A winter storm that is moving into Wyoming had forced the closure of Interstate 25 north of Douglas as of 4 a.m.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation also listed I-25 between Glendo and Douglas as being under a ''no unnecessary travel' restriction.''

At last report, Interstate 80 across Wyoming remained open, although several sections of I-80 were reporting blowing snow, poor visibility, and/or black ice. You can see the latest WYDOT report on road and travel conditions here.