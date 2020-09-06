Winter Storm Could Dump 4-8 Inches Of Snow On Cheyenne, Laramie

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for southeast Wyoming starting Monday night.

The agency issued this special weather statement early Sunday;

The weather Impact Level for Monday night into Wednesday morning is: Moderate to High

Here are the current weather event impact highlights:

Temperatures will drop 50 to 70 degrees behind an anomalously strong cold front for this time of year Monday into Tuesday.

Precipitation will start out as rain Monday, and turn into snow across most locations overnight. Widespread snowfall is expected above 4000 feet in elevation.

Heavy snow accumulations of 6-12" above 8000 feet elevation possible and travel impacts Tuesday morning likely.

Accumulations of 4-8" for lower elevations including Laramie and Cheyenne.

The NWS posted more information about the expected storm on its website:

An abnormally strong cold front will arrive on Monday evening causing rain to quickly change over to snow. Winter Storm Watches have been issued for areas that have a higher probability of seeing the heaviest snow totals. It is important to note that regions not currently under a winter weather headline will indeed see snow occur, but not at the higher possible snow total thresholds. Get your local forecast at: weather.gov/cys

