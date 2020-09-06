Winter Storm Could Dump 4-8 Inches Of Snow On Cheyenne, Laramie
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for southeast Wyoming starting Monday night.
The agency issued this special weather statement early Sunday;
The weather Impact Level for Monday night into Wednesday morning is: Moderate to High
Here are the current weather event impact highlights:
- Temperatures will drop 50 to 70 degrees behind an anomalously strong cold front for this time of year Monday into Tuesday.
- Precipitation will start out as rain Monday, and turn into snow across most locations overnight. Widespread snowfall is expected above 4000 feet in elevation.
- Heavy snow accumulations of 6-12" above 8000 feet elevation possible and travel impacts Tuesday morning likely.
- Accumulations of 4-8" for lower elevations including Laramie and Cheyenne.
The NWS posted more information about the expected storm on its website:
An abnormally strong cold front will arrive on Monday evening causing rain to quickly change over to snow. Winter Storm Watches have been issued for areas that have a higher probability of seeing the heaviest snow totals. It is important to note that regions not currently under a winter weather headline will indeed see snow occur, but not at the higher possible snow total thresholds. Get your local forecast at: weather.gov/cys
