Winter Storm Could Dump 4-8 Inches Of Snow On Cheyenne, Laramie

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for southeast Wyoming starting Monday night.

The agency issued this special weather statement early Sunday;

The weather Impact Level for Monday night into Wednesday morning is:  Moderate to High 

Here are the current weather event impact highlights:

  • Temperatures will drop 50 to 70 degrees behind an anomalously strong cold front for this time of year Monday into Tuesday.
  • Precipitation will start out as rain Monday, and turn into snow across most locations overnight. Widespread snowfall is expected above 4000 feet in elevation. 
  • Heavy snow accumulations of 6-12" above 8000 feet elevation possible and travel impacts Tuesday morning likely.
  • Accumulations of 4-8" for lower elevations including Laramie and Cheyenne.

The NWS posted more information about the expected storm on its website:

 An abnormally strong cold front will arrive on Monday evening causing rain to quickly change over to snow. Winter Storm Watches have been issued for areas that have a higher probability of seeing the heaviest snow totals. It is important to note that regions not currently under a winter weather headline will indeed see snow occur, but not at the higher possible snow total thresholds. Get your local forecast at: weather.gov/cys

MORE: A Look Back At Cheyenne's Worst October Snow Storms

