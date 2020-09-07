Winter Storm Timeline For Cheyenne and Laramie

According to the calendar, it's still technically summer, the first day of fall is September 22. But, the weather in Wyoming doesn't care about that. Weather forecasters say that a winter storm is bearing down on the state, including Cheyenne and Laramie.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of Wyoming in effect from midnight Monday (September 7) through Wednesday at 6:00 AM. Travel could become very difficult in Wyoming on Tuesday, including along Interstates 80 and 25. Five to eight inches of snow are possible in the Cheyenne and Laramie areas.

The timeline for the storm, based on current forecast info from the NWS:

Rain will move into southwest Wyoming Monday evening with a rain/snow mix before midnight

Temperatures will quickly drop late Monday night with a low of 27 and hight Tuesday around 31 degrees

Rain should change to all snow after midnight.

Winds are expected to increase after midnight to 25-35 mph with gusts f up to 45-50 mph

Snow is expected to melt quickly at first, then begin to accumulate during the early morning Tuesday, with one to three inches possible

Snow is expected to continue through the day Tuesday. The snow could be heavy at times with three to seven more inches possible

Snow continues Tuesday night into Wednesday

"Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow-covered roads and low visibilities in falling and blowing snow. Damage may occur to trees and power lines, possibly leading to power outages. The worst conditions will occur during the morning commute on Tuesday" - NWS