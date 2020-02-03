The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of Wyoming, including the city of Cheyenne, in effect through 5:00 PM Tuesday.

Moderate to heavy snow is expected to fall on Cheyenne through Monday evening into Tuesday. FIve to eight inches of snow is possible in Cheyenne by the time the storm moves out late Tuesday. Higher amounts are expected in higher elevations and across north-central Wyoming. Travel will be impacted through Tuesday.

Temperatures will drop into the single digits Monday night, and only rise int the teens on Tuesday. Winds will be gusting to near 25 mph, creating dangerous wind chills and blowing snow.

Winter Storm Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 116 PM MST Mon Feb 3 2020 ...SIGNIFICANT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... WYZ118-041300- /O.CON.KCYS.WS.W.0002.000000T0000Z-200205T0000Z/ Central Laramie County- Including the city of Cheyenne 116 PM MST Mon Feb 3 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Periods of snow expected. Snow will be moderate to heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Central Laramie County including Cheyenne. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow and drifting snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.