Winter Storm Warnings, Advisories For Much Of SE Wyoming Thursday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service had posted Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for much of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle at last report.

The heaviest snowfall was expected between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m on Thursday.

As of 4 am Thursday, the city of Cheyenne was not under either a warning or advisory, although that was subject to change and areas not far from Cheyenne were under warnings/advisories.

The agency posted this statement on its website on Wednesday night:

Greetings! Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been expanded this afternoon to include many areas along and west/north of a line from Cheyenne to Wheatland to Alliance. Rain will quickly turn over to snow as a cold front moves through the area this evening. If planning travel across southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle late tonight into Thursday, be prepared for winter weather and possible travel delays. Allow extra time to reach your destinations as travel could get hazardous with slick and snow-covered roads. Heaviest snow looks to occur from 9 AM through 9PM Thursday.

