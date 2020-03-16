Winter Storm Watch For Cheyenne and Laramie Late Wed and Thurs

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect from late Wednesday through Thursday. The Watch area covers most of southeastern Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie.

National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 202 PM MDT Mon Mar 16 2020 ...MAJOR WINTER STORM TO BRING WIDESPREAD SNOW AND TRAVEL IMPACTS TO SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND NEBRASKA PANHANDLE BEGINNING WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... WYZ101-102-107-108-118-119-171200- /O.CON.KCYS.WS.A.0008.200319T0300Z-200320T1200Z/ Converse County Lower Elevations-Niobrara County- East Platte County-Goshen County-Central Laramie County- East Laramie County- Including the cities of Bill, Douglas, Deer Creek, Glenrock, Lusk, Redbird, Wheatland, Guernsey, Torrington, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs 202 PM MDT Mon Mar 16 2020 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Combination of heavy snow and strong north to northeast winds may create blizzard conditions...especially Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * WHERE...East Platte...Converse...Niobrara...Goshen...central and eastern Laramie Counties including Douglas...Lusk... Wheatland...Torrington...Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

