Winter Weather Advisories For Southern Wyoming Mountains

The calendar may say June 8, but the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow and winter weather are possible in parts of southern Wyoming above 7,500 feet tonight.

The agency posted this statement on it's Facebook page:

Say it isn’t SNOW! Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for the South Laramie Range (I-80 Summit between Laramie and Cheyenne) and the Snowy Range from 6 PM MDT this evening until Noon MDT Tuesday. Rain is expected to change to snow above 7500 feet tonight, with several inches of accumulation possible. Be prepared for winter-like driving conditions if traveling over higher elevation areas this evening and overnight. In addition to the snow, cold temperatures and gusty winds will yield wind chills in the teens and single digits. As such, any mountain recreational activities will also be hazardous to those caught unprepared for cold weather and low visibility. A good chance for thunderstorms for all areas from late this afternoon through this evening, some of which may produce strong winds especially along the I-80 corridor between the Summit and Sidney, Nebraska. In that same corridor, a prolonged period of non-thunderstorm wind gusts up to 55 MPH may begin this evening and persist through at least mid-day Tuesday.