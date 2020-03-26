Winter Weather Advisory for Cheyenne Friday into Saturday

That National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of southeast Wyoming that includes the cities of Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, and Wheatland, and parts of Interstate-80 and Interstate-25 in Wyoming. The Advisory is in effect from 12:00 PM Friday (March 27) through Saturday (March 28).

A Winter Storm Warning is also in effect for parts of Laramie and Albany counties between Cheyenne and Laramie, including parts f I-80, from Friday morning until Saturday.

The latest forecast information shows the possibility of several inches of snow in southeast Wyoming. Plan on the possibility of slippery road conditions, especially Friday evening.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 1242 PM MDT Thu Mar 26 2020 ...HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW ACCUMULATIONS THROUGH FRIDAY... WYZ106-107-118-119-271200- /O.NEW.KCYS.WW.Y.0021.200327T1800Z-200328T1100Z/ Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County- East Platte County-Central Laramie County-East Laramie County- Including the cities of Bordeaux, Wheatland, Guernsey, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs 1242 PM MDT Thu Mar 26 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 5 AM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 5 inches. * WHERE...Laramie and Platte Counties...including Bordeaux...Wheatland...Chugwater...Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 5 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

