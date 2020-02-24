Winter Weather Advisory for Cheyenne Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Winer Weather Advisory, in effect for Tuesday (February 25) for parts of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, including the City of Cheyenne and areas of Interstate-80.

Snow and strong winds are expected to combine to create difficult travel conditions on Tuesday with slippery roads, areas of blowing snow, and reduced visibility.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 238 PM MST Mon Feb 24 2020 ...SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY ACROSS THE PINE RIDGE FROM CONVERSE COUNTY WYOMING EAST THROUGH THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE... ...BLOWING SNOW IS ALSO EXPECTED ALONG I-80 MAINLY BETWEEN RAWLINS AND ARLINGTON THROUGH 5PM... ...SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW WILL CONTINUE ACROSS THE SNOWY AND SIERRA MADRE MOUNTAIN RANGES AND THE NORTHERN LARAMIE RANGE AND CARBON COUNTY THROUGH TUESDAY... ...SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW WILL ALSO DEVELOP ALONG A SMALL AREA IN EXTREME SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE LATE TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY... NEZ020-054-055-WYZ107-108-116>119-250545- /O.EXB.KCYS.WW.Y.0016.200225T1200Z-200226T0300Z/ Banner-Kimball-Cheyenne-East Platte County-Goshen County- South Laramie Range-South Laramie Range Foothills- Central Laramie County-East Laramie County- Including the cities of Harrisburg, Kimball, Brownson, Sidney, Wheatland, Guernsey, Torrington, Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo, Whitaker, Federal, Horse Creek, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs 238 PM MST Mon Feb 24 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Laramie county, southern Platte and Goshen counties in Wyoming. The towns of Kimball, Harrison, and Sidney in the southern Nebraska panhandle. Snow amounts will be less in Cheyenne. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could also significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.