Winter Weather Advisory for SE Wyoming Saturday Night info Sunday

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for in effect from 10:00 PM Saturday (April 11) until Sunday (April 12) at 6:00 PM. The advisory area includes the cities of Cheyenne, Wheatland, and Torrington.

The forecast calls for a chance of rain Saturday afternoon, then rain changing to snow Saturday night and continuing through the day Sunday. The combination of snow and wind could make travel difficult.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 244 PM MDT Fri Apr 10 2020 ...HEAVY SNOW ACCUMULATIONS LIKELY ACROSS THE NORTHERN PANHANDLE...CONVERSE AND NIOBRARA COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING AS WELL AS THE NORTH LARAMIE RANGE SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... NEZ054-055-WYZ112-114-116>119-111200- /O.NEW.KCYS.WW.Y.0023.200412T0600Z-200413T0000Z/ Kimball County-Cheyenne-Sierra Madre Range-Snowy Range- South Laramie Range-South Laramie Range Foothills- Central Laramie County-East Laramie County- Including the cities of Kimball, Brownson, Sidney, Centennial, Albany, Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo, Whitaker, Federal, Horse Creek, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs 244 PM MDT Fri Apr 10 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Interstate 80 corridor in the southern Nebraska Panhandle from Sidney to Cheyenne. South Laramie Range to include Vedauwoo and Buford. * WHEN...From midnight Saturday night to 6 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

See Some of Cheyenne Schools' Social Distancing Car Parades



