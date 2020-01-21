Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Sierra Madre Mountains

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Sierra Madre Mountain Range in southern Wyoming.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Sierra Madre Mountain Range beginning at 2 AM Tuesday morning running through Wednesday afternoon. 6 to 12 inches of snowfall will be possible, especially at elevations above 8000 feet resulting in potentially hazardous conditions for outdoor recreationalists. 3 to 6 inches of snow will also be possible near the higher elevations of the Snowy Mountain Range through Wednesday. Neighboring valleys could see upwards of 1 inch of snow. Elsewhere, mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout Tuesday.