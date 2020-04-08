Winter Weather Expected For SE Wyoming This Weekend

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says it looks like Old Man Winter is not done with southeast Wyoming just yet.

The agency posted this statement on it's Facebook page early on Wednesday morning:

''400 AM MDT Wednesday, April 8 – An unsettled weather pattern continues for southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle. Dry and rather pleasant weather brings us through the end of the week, however will see a shifting pattern this weekend as a disturbance drops out of the north. Increasing chances of showers, then a wintry mix, followed by widespread accumulating snow Sunday. Breezy conditions will lead to patchy blowing snow. Some travel impacts are possible. Colder temperatures are expected with the south-moving cold front, as highs drop into the 20s Sunday."